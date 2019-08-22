Why Singer Willy Paul Is Scared Of Getting Married

Controversial singer Willy Paul alias Willy Pozee will not be walking down the aisle.

Speaking to Word Is, Pozee noted that he is in love but exchanging nuptials is way too scary for him.

According to the Nishikilie crooner, women are complicated and he is not looking for one or two to wreck his big day.

“I am dating but no wedding because they have a lot of issues, I don’t want the pastor to ask if there is anyone who is against my wedding and a flock of women stands up. I know what women do,” he said.

He further noted that his main reason for not getting married is that he is trying to protect his family from the unforgiving world.

“Let anyone who hates me insult me but not my family,” he continued.

Earlier on Willy Paul had denied being in a relationship because, well, women are difficult to deal with.

“Women are difficult to deal with. It is not me but life has taught me; I don’t believe in love,” he said.

Word has it that he is seeing his baby mama, Mali Queen who a while ago cautioned women trying to get the artiste’s attention.

“Yah’ll ladies he’s Fully taken and soon will be walking down the aisle with the Mother to his Most Adorable son #KingDamian…Keep away ladies don’t bring him temptations,” she wrote.

The two have a 12 month old baby, King Damian.

