Tanzanian Actress Wema Sepetu Ready To Have A Child Next Year

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu can starting January 2020 get pregnant if she so wishes.

Speaking to Global Publishers, the former Miss Tanzania said that doctors are hopeful that she can now carry a pregnancy.

“Mwanzo nilisema nikifika umri wa miaka 30 kama sijapata mtoto, itanilazimu kufunga kizazi, lakini madaktari wameniambia ninaweza kupata ujauzito kuanzia Januari, mwaka ujao,” she said.

Read:

Wema has been struggling with infertility issues; Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD)- a hormonal disorder whose symptoms are enlarged ovaries containing multiple small cysts that prevent the ovaries from fertilizing.

She came clean about her struggles in 2018 after online critics castigated her for not having a child of her own.

The petit actress has in the past owned up to getting rid of a pregnancy and ending things with Diamond Platnumz because she did not want children then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wema Sepetu (@wemasepetu) on Aug 14, 2019 at 7:45am PDT

In the same breath, Wema also congratulated Platnumz’s soon-to-be baby mama, Tanasha Donna who is set to welcome their son in September.

“Honestly, I am so happy for Tanasha. I pray that God gives her grace. When you see that a woman managed to conceive, simply congratulate her and ask God to guide her throughout the pregnancy journey,” the Endless Fame CEO said.

“I am also happy that the father of Tanasha’s baby, Diamond, loves children, and that makes it even better for her (Tanasha),” she continued.

Wema has always hoped to have a son as her first-born.

“Napenda mtoto wangu wa kwanza awe wa kiume,” Wema stated.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu