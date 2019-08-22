in NEWS

Wajir North MP Ahmed Ibrahim Shot At, Car Torched By Assailants

Wajir North MP's torched vehicle. /Courtesy

Wajir North Member of Parliament (MP) Ahmed Ibrahim Abdsalan was shot at by unidentified gunmen on Thursday afternoon.

The assailants also torched his vehicle.

The legislator was travelling with the census staff when the attack occurred near an abandoned mosque at Masalale.

He was luckily rescued from the scene by his security team.

According to reports, the MP has since been rushed to a hospital.

More to follow…

Written by Jael Keya

