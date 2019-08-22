Twitter To Meet Man United Over Paul Pogba Racist Abuse

Twitter will meet Manchester United and Kick It Out following online racist abuse directed at Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman became the third player in a week to be racially abused on social media following a penalty miss.

Several of Pogba’s team-mates criticized the abuse, while England women’s manager Phil Neville called for footballers to “boycott” social media .

Twitter said it will meet with any stakeholders to show the “proactive work” being done to tackle abuse.

It said in a statement: “We have always maintained an open and healthy dialogue with our partners in this space, but we know we need to do more to protect our users. Racist behavior has no place on our platform and we strongly condemn it.

“Over the the next few weeks, Twitter representatives will meet with Manchester United, Kick It Out and any other civil society stakeholders interested in hearing about the proactive work Twitter is doing to address online racist abuse towards certain footballers in the UK.

“To this end, we look forward to working more closely with our partners to develop shared solutions to this issue.”

What action is Twitter taking?

Twitter rules prohibit users from promoting violence against, threatening or harassing people on the basis of race, ethnicity or other protected groups.

Since 2018, it has increased the number of accounts suspended for evading a previous ban on the service by 45% and tripled the number of accounts suspended within 24 hours after receiving a report.

