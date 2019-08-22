Sonko Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary With A Rendition Of Diamond’s Hit “The One” (Video)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has surprised Kenyans as he dropped a song to celebrate his second year anniversary in office.

The song, dubbed The Score Card Nairobi County 047 highlights Sonko’s achievements since he was elected in office for his first term.

Sharing the video with Kenyans, the County Chief posted on his Facebook page the song written by Lucky Boy.

The video that features Sonko in almost every frame, bears beats similar to those in one of Tanzania’s crooner Diamond Platnumz’s hit song The One.

Read:

The video begins with the governor waving from city hall and later engaging in dance from his office.

He captioned the video informing Nairobians that he will be holding a low key party to laud his achievements, instead of spending taxpayers money to host a massive one.

He posted: “Instead of spending millions of taxpayers money doing big parties and publicity, I have decided to celebrate my 2 years achievements in office in style.”

“After the song I’m in my private club with my cabinet and chief officers karibuni nyote tujivinjari,” he concluded.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu