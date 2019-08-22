No More Public Memorial Services For Mzee Jomo Kenyatta – President Uhuru Announces

The Kenyatta family will no longer have public memorials to celebrate the life and times of Kenya’s founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

During the 41st memorial service held at All Saints Cathedral, President Uhuru Kenyatta who spoke on behalf of the first family said that this was the last service.

From now on, the head of state said, Kenyans will commemorate the late president in their own way.

“As president I have consulted the family of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and we have agreed that this is going to be the last celebration of Mzee in this manner, we shall each celebrate him as we remember him,” he said.

He remembered his father as a man who gave his life to the service of this nation.

“We are not just here to remember the man; we are also here to remember what he stood for and what he gave his life for.

Leadership is not about where you are from but a desire to serve and make a difference,” he said.

President Uhuru also thanked President Daniel Arap Moi of observing this day for 21 years without fail.

“On behalf of the family of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta I want to thank the 2nd president of the republic honorable Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi who without fail for 21 years observed this day, we are truly grateful to him for that,” he stated.

He also recounted events of the day when they received the news of their father’s death. The head of state told those present that they thought that it was the end of the world.

“I remember this very early morning 41 years ago still very vividly and to some of us it looked as if it was the end of the world because we could not imagine life without him.”

