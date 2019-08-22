Mercy Wanjau Replaces Francis Wangusi As CA Director General

The Communications Authority has appointed Mercy Wanjau as its new Acting Director-General following the exit of Francis Wangusi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, CA noted that Wanjau will be responsible for coordinating all the organization’s activities.

Additionally, CA Board chairman, Ngene Gituku, congratulated Wanjau on her appointment asking on all industry players to offer her adequate support in order for her to sustain the gains in the sector.

Acknowledging the role played by the outgoing director-general Mr Gituku mentioned that Wangusi played a key role in deepening Digital Financial Inclusion as well as promoting innovations in all sectors of the economy.

” There is no doubt Wangusi has made a mark in the sector and will remain an important footnote in the history of the ICT industry for a long time,” he wrote in his statement.

Mr Wangusi had served the authority since August 2012.

Prior to her appointment, she is reported to have been a consultant with KPMG South Africa as well as Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) in Kenya.

She also served on the International secondment at the UN-international telecommunications union.

In their statement, the authority expressed their confidence in Ms Wanjau noting that her skills, experience and leadership qualities are required to act in the position of Director-General.

