Lobby Group Wants Intersex Gender Scrapped From Census Questionnaire

For the first time since independence, intersex persons will be counted during the National Housing and Population Census, following a landmark court order five years ago.

But according to a lobby group, CitizenGo, intersex persons are individuals living with disability and should be recognized as male or female.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Ann Kioko said that the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) is trying to introduce a third sex.

This idea she said, is being supported and perpetuated by foreign organizations and local NGO’s and points persons funded by foreign organizations who subscribe to a socially deviant subculture guided by the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) ideology.

Read:

These include the American Psychiatrist Association, WHO, UNDP, UNFPA through some of the UN social development goals (SDG) and local NGO’s including but not limited to the SRHR Alliance in Kenya.

“The Kenya National Bureau of Statics (KNBS), plans to deconstruct the Kenyan social fabric by introducing a third sex in this year’s census in order to introduce the deviant ideologies of transgenderism and homosexuality,” Ms Kioko said.

Together with Kenya Christian Doctors Association and Kenya Christian Professionals Forum, the lobby group argued that only an intersex child presents a sex recognition dilemma because they suffer a congenital (before birth) disorder of sex development.

They can later be brought up as a girl and later develop male secondary sexual characteristics at puberty, finally being correctly recognized as a man or vice versa.

Read Also:

“The intersex persons should therefore be enumerated as male or female in recognition of their humanity and to preserve their reproductive potential but also formally recognized as a persons living with disability. It is an abuse and violation of the dignity of the intersex person to use their predicament to introduce deviant ideologies into our country,” she continued.

The groups want the census questions to read male or female only and the intersex people respected as fellow human beings who are either male or female but living with a physical disability.

Earlier on in the week however, KNBS cautioned enumerators against violating the confidentiality agreement concerning intersex people.

KNBS Director General Zachary Mwangi said the enumerators risk legal action. He also noted that the government is committed to recognizing them.

The week long exercise kicks off on Saturday, August 24.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu