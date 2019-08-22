Kirigo Ng’arua Tells Off Body Shamers, Shows Off Derriere, Legs (Photo)

Media personality Kirigo Ng’arua is telling off body shamers who say that she does not have a derriere or legs.

The ex Citizen TV news anchor was in June trolled for showing off acres of skin in a “little black dress.”

Critics asked her to dress decently after sharing photos from Terryane Chebet’s Great Gatsby themed birthday party at the Mukima House.

“Some human commented somewhere that I should “dress decently”…. Not sure what that means and to be honest I can’t be bothered…Also I have beautiful legs so I have to show them off once in a while.

“Add this lovely dress from @siristudio and life is complete at this moment…” she wrote.

That was then, now, some unidentified person told the beautiful Kirigo that she does not have a bum or legs.

But Kirigo is here to prove them wrong.

In a photo taken by her friend Shix Kapienga in South Africa, the communications specialist flaunts her legs and bum in a little, green dress.

“Someone somewhere said I don’t have a bum or legs..I was a bit shocked cause when I look at this pic I see both…😱😱😱oh well…😊😊😊 clearly they don’t view my InstaStories… 🙈🙈🙈 This photo was taken by @shixkapienga exactly two Mondays ago,” she captioned the photo.

