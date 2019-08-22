Keroche Breweries Heiress Anerlisa Makes Appeal To President Uhuru Following Parents’ Arrest

Nero Company chief executive Anerlisa Muigai is appealing to President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene following her parents’ arrest.

Anerlisa is the daughter of Keroche Breweries proprietors; Tabitha and Joseph Karanja who are facing 10 counts of tax fraud.

DPP Noordin Haji on Wednesday evening ordered for the arrest of the billionaires who say they received word via social media.

Read:

The couple had been holed up at their Naivasha plant until their arrest on Thursday afternoon over Sh14 billion tax evasion.

Anerlisa does however want the head of state to come to the aid of local entrepreneurs like herself and her parents.

In an Instagram post, the Keroche Breweries heiress asked Uhuru to help protect local businesses that are often facing turbulence.

“Dear Our President (Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta), I am writing in regards to our local entrepreneurs. I am humbly requesting you to intervene and help/protect us all in businesses. We chose you as our President. Everyday our local entrepreneurs are being fought. We trust and believe that you will do something about it. Thank You,” she wrote.

Her mother, Tabitha has insisted that the only dispute that they have had with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) was that of their Viena Ice ready to drink vodka introduced in the market in July 2007.

The matter, she said, is still ongoing.

”It’s a surprise Mr Noordin Haji claiming that Keroche Breweries is involved with a tax fraud amounting to a colossal Ksh14 billion; a figure that is baseless and without facts. The DPP’s office must not be misled and needs get his facts right about this matter. The deployment of unnecessary force, communicating to a corporate entity through social media, and the deliberate publishing of false information to defame and destroy the reputation of a Kenyan company reeks of sabotage and not due process. Having a dispute with KRA does not constitute a criminal offence,” she says.

Tabitha has also mentioned that she was summoned to KRA offices in UpperHill where she was humiliated for close to three hours.

In a letter seen by Kahawa Tungu, the Keroche director noted that she received word from junior KRA officers that the meeting was a ploy for her arrest and detention.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu