Kenyan Man Who Swallowed 68 Capsules Of Cocaine Arrested In Thailand

Thailand authorities are holding a Kenyan national who was arrested at the Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country 68 capsules of cocaine.

According to international media reports, the man identified as Glenn Chibasellow Ookow had swallowed all the capsules.

The 43-year-old is reported to have flown from Ethiopia on Monday and was arrested shortly after arrival.

Thai drug authorities reports indicate that the capsules were later found to contain a total of 1.2kg (2.6lb) of cocaine.

This, they say, is after an X-ray, showing the objects in the man’s stomach, alerted Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

“He swallowed cocaine weighing 1.2 kilograms, which were in 68 packets,” the ONCB said in a statement.

Ookow was arrested alongside a Nigerian national, Osita Joseph Ukpa, who authorities say had allegedly hired the Kenyan to bring in drugs to Thailand and other countries in the region.

The arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking that has seen 43 people arrested since last year October.

According to international media reports, Thailand has long been a major drug smuggling hub, with its porous borders and lax law enforcement making it easier for transnational crime networks to transport their goods.

