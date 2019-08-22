Karen Hospital Advices Police Against Detaining Keroche Breweries Director Joseph Karanja

Karen Hospital has adviced the police against detaining Keroche Breweries proprietor Joseph Karanja.

In a letter signed by Dr Gikonyo, Mr Karanja is said to have undergone a serious life saving surgery and is in need of regular medical attention.

The medic further notes that the 71 year old businessman’s life will be in danger should he remain in a police cell.

“This is to certify that Mr Karanja is under our medical care. He has serious medical condition that requires regular medications. He has recently undergone life saving surgery. Keeping him under police custody will greatly endanger his life,” the letter reads in part.

Mr Karanja was arrested alongside his wife and business partner Tabitha Karanja by DCI detectives earlier on in the day.

The two are accused of Sh14 billion tax fraud, allegations they have vehemently denied.

The ailing billionaire is being held at Muthaiga Police Station.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu