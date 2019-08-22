Harmonize Formally Writes To Wasafi Management Over Termination Of Contract

Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Records is one of East Africa’s largest music record labels and with it comes big names in showbiz.

Take for example, Harmonize. A small time Tanzanian singer who is now a household name.

While Platnumz and Harmonize have over time made great music together, time might be up for that particular relationship.

The Matatizo crooner is ready to leave the label that propelled him to fame.

Word has it that things have been shaky between the boss and Harmonize for the past few months.

Confirming Harmonize’s exit was WCB executive Sallam SK alias Mendez who told Wasafi FM that the singer has formally written to the management about termination of his contract.

“Harmonize kwa sasa moyo wake haupo WCB, kimkataba bado yupo. Kwa nini nasema hivo? Harmonize ameshatuma barua ya maombi ya kuvunja mkataba na yuko tayari kupitia vipengele vyote vya sheria kuitimisha mkataba wake na ni kitu ambacho tumependezewa nacho. Yeye mwenyewe ameridhia na ameomba kikao na viongozi,” Mendez said.

He further reiterated that the hitmaker is willing to go through the right procedures to ensure a smooth exit from WCB.

“Sisi kama taasisi ya WCB tuko radhi kwa kile ambacho ataamua, hatuwezi kupinga chochote. Akiamua kufuata procedure hizo ana blessings 100 per cent za Wasafi na akitaka kushirikiana na Wasafi anytime kiko open. Wajua unapo ondoka kwa mazingira mazuri inazaidia relationship ibaki pale pale,” he added.

Once a consensus is reached, Mendez said, the public will be duly informed.

“Siku ambayo atatoka kimkataba tutatangazia umma. Kwa sasa hivi ameandika barua. Nafsi yake imetoka WCB. Kufanya kazi ndani ya WCB, ndani ya moyo wake, haiko radhi tena,” he continued.

Harmonize is said to be forming his own label that will be known as Konde Gang.

