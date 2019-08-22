I Will Not Hand Over To Incompetent Mercy Wanjau – Francis Wangusi

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) could now run for an undetermined period of time without a CEO after outgoing Director General Francis Wangusi vowed not to hand over to the new CEO Mercy Wanjau.

Speaking to the Star, Wangusi said that Ms Wanjau’s appointment had been rejected by the board, and that she was forced into the position by few individuals with selfish interests.

“It is sad that a few people with selfish interests are forcing an incompetent person to head such a vital government institution,” Wangusi said.

He said that he learnt of the appointment after the authority unveiled Wanjau to the media on Thursday morning.

Ms Wanjau, prior to her appointment, was the director Legal Services and board secretary. She also served as a consultant with KPMG South Africa as well as Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) in Kenya.

She also served on the International secondment at the UN-international telecommunications union.

CA Board chairman, Ngene Gituku, congratulated Wanjau on her appointment asking on all industry players to offer her adequate support in order for her to sustain the gains in the sector.

Acknowledging the role played by the outgoing director-general Mr Gituku mentioned that Wangusi played a key role in deepening Digital Financial Inclusion as well as promoting innovations in all sectors of the economy.

” There is no doubt Wangusi has made a mark in the sector and will remain an important footnote in the history of the ICT industry for a long time,” he wrote in his statement.

Mr Wangusi had served the authority since August 2012 and his term expired on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

