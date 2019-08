Francis Kimanzi Gets Down To Work, Names Team For Uganda Friendly

Newly appointed Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has named the provisional squad for the scheduled friendly match against Uganda next month.

The squad largely features players who took part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with notable inclusions being Zambia based forward Jesse Were and Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Moses Mudavadi.

Coach Kimanzi has also named 10 players in a reserves list who could be called upon in case of injury to the called up players.

The friendly has been slated for September 8, 2019, at the MISC Kasarani.

Read:

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans SC, Tanzania)

Defenders

Joseph Okumu ( Real Monarchs FC, USA), Mike Kibwage (KCB FC, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Benard Ochieng (Wazito FC, Kenya), Abud Omar (Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe, Romania), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden) Nicholas Meja (Bandari, Kenya), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders

Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs FC, England), Francis Kahata (Simba SC, Tanzania), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks FC, Kenya), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas FC, Spain), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe FC, China), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz FC), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards SC)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol FC, Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Avire (Sofapaka FC, Kenya)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu