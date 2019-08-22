Ex-MP Cyrus Jirongo Charged With Obtaining Ksh50 Million By False Pretence

Former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo on Thursday appeared before Milimani Law Courts where he was charged with obtaining Ksh50 million from Post Bank by false pretence.

Jirongo, who is accused of giving false information linking the late Jonathan Moi to Ksh50 million land fraud dispute, faced other charges including making a document without authority, uttering a false document and giving fabricated information to a person employed in the public service.

He is alleged to have committed the offences between 1992 and 2015.

He denied all the charges and was released on Ksh200, 000 cash bail or Ksh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The pre-trial mention has been set for September 1.

Read: Cyrus Jirongo Arrested For Failing To Pay Sh20 Million Loan

In September last year, Jirongo was apprehended for allegedly failing to pay Ksh20 million debt owed to businessman Brian Yongo.

In 2017 the former legislator was declared bankrupt after High Court Judge Olga Sewe found that he was unable to service his debts.

“The court hereby orders that Mr Jirongo, a businessman, be adjudged bankrupt,” read the court order.

The bankruptcy application against Mr Jirongo had been filed by the companies, which included Masole Ltd, Baia Enterprises Ltd, Gilera Ltd, Koti Developers, Saman Developers Ltd, Kenete Enterprises Ltd, Marimio Enterprises Ltd, and Linsala Enterprises Ltd.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu