Barnsley New Kid Clarke Oduor Dazzles With Great Skills (Video)

Clarke Oduor recently signed for Barnsley FC from English Championship rivals Leeds United.

The 20-year-old full back holds both Kenyan and the UK citizenship.

The naturally left-footed youngster was born on June 25, 1999, and started his career at Leeds United academy, going on to sign a professional contract with the senior team in 2017, where he was handed the number 54 shirt.

He made his senior debut for Leeds in January 2019, coming on as an 85th-minute substitute during a defeat to Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup third round.

A month later, he signed a contract extension with Marco Bielsa’s side – seeing his deal extended until 2020, with the option of extending for another year.

In July, Oduor made the cut into Bielsa’s 16 man team for the pre-season tour of Australia where they face Manchester United.

Barnsley announced his capture on 8 August 2019 on a four-year-deal.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated 20-year-old, Clarke Oduor, on a four-year contract from Sky Bet Championship rivals Leeds United.

A versatile left-sided player, Oduor can operate comfortably both at left-back and on the left-wing, as well as featuring in a central area at times when called upon.

A physical and skillful player with pace and an eye for goal, Clarke joins teammates Mallik Wilks and Aapo Halme in making the switch from West to South Yorkshire this summer.”

🎥 Take a look at Clarke Oduor in action after he today put pen-to-paper on a four-deal at Oakwell.#YouReds pic.twitter.com/UZJN9HrQBK — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) August 8, 2019

