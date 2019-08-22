Bahati Hires Fleet Of Luxurious Cars To Escort Wife Home After Delivery [Video]

Gospel singer Bahati is arguably one of the most romantic artists in Kenya right now.

The Kuchu Kuchu hitmaker recently welcomed his second-born child, Majesty Bahati, and he’s currently the happiest father, on social media at least.

Days after his wife Diana Marua gave birth to their son, Bahati hired a fleet of luxurious vehicles to escort the love of his life home.

In an Instagram post, elated Diana shared a video of her being discharged from RFH Medical Centre, Nairobi, where she delivered.

She was welcomed by a group of fans before she was escorted into a stand by Mercedez Benz.

“When Favour Locates You, even the Anointed call you Blessed 🙏 Thank you Babe for making sure @MAJESTYBAHATI 👑 and I got home in comfort and in style @bahatikenya God gave me a Treasure ❤, ” she captioned the video.

This comes slightly over two weeks after the singer treated his wife to a lavish baby shower at a city hotel.

Read: Bahati Apologizes To Wife Diana Marua For The Times He Made Her Cry

The couple is now blessed with three kids; their adopted son Morgan, Heaven and Majesty.

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

wandia_wadz: Where on earth do we find this men🔥🔥🔥👏

wandia_wadz: Where on earth do we find this men🔥🔥🔥👏

mugdee: Wonderful but tell him to use that money to buy a car seat

ryvinexavi: So who’s a baby in this case💁💁 Bahati au Majesty😂😂 anyway congratulations🙌🙌

Read Also: Bahati, Wife Diana Marua Welcome Second Born Child

rebeccahnangah: My dear am happy for you how I pray God to make my hubby romantic six years of marriage I have never been given a suprise

muhatia_: Congratulations mama mzaa vyema 😘

muhatia_: Congratulations mama mzaa vyema 😘

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu