Artcaffé Coffee & Bakery opens New outlet in Kitengela

Artcaffé Group has announced the opening of its 29th outlet, Artcaffé Coffee & Bakery at the Kitengela Mall in Kitengela.

The 130-seater establishment marks the second opening for the Group in 2019, having opened another one along Mombasa Road earlier this year.

The Kitengela branch marks the foray of the premium outlet into the lower segment of the market.

According to the Artcaffé Group, ‘Kitengela has become an attractive hub with its burgeoning middle class and manufacturing industry. Artcaffé will become a social hub for the local area and its environs, appealing to Kenyans in search of cosmopolitan experience.

The Group has other new locations in the pipeline scheduled for opening in 2019.

Artcaffé Group currently employs 1,385 people which it has indicated that is expected to grow by an additional 400 people over the next four months across the new outlets.

