US Presidential Candidate Thomas Steyer Speaks On His Favourite Kenyan Made Belt

United States (US) Presidential Candidate in the 2020 elections, Thomas Steyer, has spoken of his favorite Kenyan-made belt, which he prides in.

The Presidential hopeful revealed while responding to a curious netizen who inquired the significance of the belt since he had worn it in one of his campaign videos.

Steyer noted that he bought the belt during his visit to Kenya.

“Thanks for noticing my favorite belt! I bought it on a trip to Kenya from female artisans,” he tweeted.

Additionally, he affirmed that the belt is a reminder that the world benefits when women are educated, as the belt was made by female artisans.

“I wear it as a reminder not to be so formal, and also as a symbol that the world is a better place when we educate women and girls,” he mentioned.

Thanks for noticing my favorite belt! I bought it on a trip to Kenya from female artisans. I wear it as a reminder not to be so formal, and also as a symbol that the world is a better place when we educate women and girls. https://t.co/PoqRorGUPj — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) August 20, 2019

He is one of the candidates in the 202 Democratic Party presidential primaries.

Additionally, Steyer is recorded to have a net worth of $1.6 billion.

Before joining politics, Steyer was the head of the hedge fund Farallon Capital for 26 years.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu