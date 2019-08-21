Keroche Director Tabitha Karanja Says Tax Evasion Claims Are Malicious

Keroche Breweries director Tabitha Karanja has dismissed claims that her company has been evading to pay tax worth Ksh14 billion.

Speaking hours after the DPP ordered her arrest, the CEO now states that the issued arrest orders are malicious.

Addressing the issue on phone to Standard, Tabitha affirmed that she is a law-abiding citizen who is ready to present herself to the DCI officers.

Read:

She mentioned this as DCI and KRA officer had camped outside the Naivasha based company to arrest the couple.

“Am shocked by the new allegations leveled against me, my husband and Keroche Breweries and this is pure malice,” she exclaimed.

Keroche’s CEO further wondered the timing of the orders noting that it comes two weeks after she launched the KB lager claiming that the move was meant to intimidate her.

Read also:

She stated: “This is a vendetta war launched by my competitors and am ready to face the taxman and the DPP to prove my innocence.”

Despite insisting on her company’s innocence, she admitted to having had a dispute with KRA over certain rates that the company was supposed to pay for their Vienna Ice drink.

Additionally, she reveals that despite her interactions with the taxman the issue of the Ksh14 billion unremitted tax claims has never been raised with them.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu