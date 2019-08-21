MP Sabina Chege In India, Pays Ailing Gospel Singer Jimmy Gait A Visit

Murang’a woman representative Sabina Chege paid Kenyans seeking treatment in India a visit.

In a post shared on social media by gospel singer Jimmy Gait, the legislator is in the foreign country trying to gather information on how the government can improve the health sector.

“Mheshimiwa Sabina Chege came to visit Kenyans who are ailing here in India. She has gathered some good information on why so many Kenyans are coming here and how the government can intervene to improve our Health sector. Wapi likes za Mheshimiwa!” he wrote.

The Muhathara singer left the country last week for further medical treatment after battling with a throat condition for three months now.

Word on social media indicated that the hitmaker was suffering from throat cancer, claims he has since denied.

In a video shared on YouTube, Jimmy Gait cautioned those peddling the cancer rumours, noting that they were scaring his family.

“I would like to highlight something that I have noticed on social media going on and there is a rumour saying that I have come here for cancer treatment, that I have throat cancer I don’t know where that came from but I would really appeal to anybody spreading those kind of rumours to kindly desist because we are still doing tests and until the results are out it’s not right for you to spread those kind of rumours.

It’s already affecting my parents so much, my family, my close people and fans that love me they are worried about me,” he said.

Ms Chege is mourning the death of her friend, Benga musician John De’ Mathew who lost his life in a road accident.

She featured on his hit “Njata Yakwa”.

“Good people die, and no one understands……. But when they die, no calamity can hurt them. Isaiah 57:1

I have seen you grow as a person and in the music industry. It’s with humility that we accept God’s will for he was still present and on his throne when the accident happened.

Praying for your family, friends and your fans. Your music will remain in our hearts forever… tukiuge atia…..Fare thee well my friend,” she wrote.

