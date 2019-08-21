Fast Lane: Rayvanny Flaunts Lavish Lifestyle [Photos]

Tanzanian hitmaker singer Raymond Shaban better known by his name Rayvanny has left tongues wagging after flaunting his wealth on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the Tetema hitmaker shared a series of pictures with his family at their palatial home.

In the photos, the Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) signed artist, his wife, Fahyma, and their son can be seen playing outside their mansion.

What caught the eye of most netizens is a team of well-built bodyguards watching from a distance.

The Zezeta crooner also gave his 3.7 million Instagram followers a sneak peek of some of the facilities in his home including a state of art swimming pool and a basketball court.

He also shared a video showing his transformation from when he was just and upcoming musician.

This is not the first time Rayvanny is flaunting his wealth.

In May, he surprised the Tetema producer, S2Kizzy with a brand new Mark X on his birthday.

The singer noted that S2Kizzy was majorly responsible for making the song a hit world over with over 16 million views on YouTube alone.

According to Vanny Boy, the producer sometimes made it work late for lack of proper means of transport hence the gift.

“Big suprise @Rayvanny amemzawadia Producer wa ngoma ya #Tetema @S2kizzy Gari Jipya aina ya Mark X Live Kwenye Block89,” read a Wasafi FM update.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

mfaume.ramadhani.3591: Maisha ya duniani hayo na mabodyguard kuburini sjui utalindwa na nani😂😂😂

wistonkibasa: itakuwa nyimbo mpya hii

mashauri_daudtz: 👏👏🔥hapa ndipo watu wanapaswa kujua kama mtu una mtaji kuanzia laki mbili na hujui ufanye biashara gani ikutoe basi usipate tabu ni-FOLLOW usome idea kisha kaifanyie kazi naamini ipo siku utakuja kunishukuru. Yaani mtaji wa laki mbili unakupa faida elfu26 kila siku. Simpo tu

centanoboy: Ustar bongo unaweza ukakufanya usipaamini hadi kwako🤣🤣

wolperstylish: Na Mungu kakujalia unaheshim ulipotoka na waliokutoa na bado unaheshima japo umepata yani Naomba usibadilike ur super star ⭐️ 🤜🏻🤛 endelea kuheshim ngazi ✌️ @rayvanny

angelonelson9763: Bora wewe mwenzio harm anasahau alipotoka

