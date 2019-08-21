Police Officers Recalled From Leave To Help With Week Long Census Exercise

All National Police Officers on leave have been asked to report back to their work stations to help with the census exercise that is set to start on Saturday, August 24.

In a statement signed by Japhet Koome for the Deputy IG, the officers will resume their leave at a later date.

“Please note that you are all directed to ensure that all officers on leave are asked to report back to their duty stations by Thursday, August 22.

Officers will be informed on when to resume or take their leave at a later date,” Mr Koome said.

Read:

This year’s exercise will see Kenya become the first African country to recognize its intersex population.

According to Senator for Persons with Disabilities Isaac Mwaura, this will help end stigma and recognize the rights of intersex people who face challenges in accessing healthcare and education.

The one week survey will involve 138,572 enumerators, 22,268 content supervisors and 2,467 ICT supervisors.

The exercise will end on August 31.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu