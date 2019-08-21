Vigilance House Police Officer Losses Ksh450,000 To Con Women In Bar Drugging

An officer attached to Vigilance House has become the latest victim of bar drugging following his encounter with two “strange” women.

According to policeman Arthur Gakuya, he was drugged by the two women who allegedly robbed him at gunpoint and made away with Ksh450,000.

Narrating how it happened, Officer Gakuya revealed that he had left Juja where he had visited the construction site for his house and stopped at the Jambo Grill for a meal. He then met the two women there, Peninah Afandi and Everlyne Asendi.

Read:

He further stated that at the time Afandi made eyes at him, pretending to know him, he then bought them beer worth Ksh980.

The three then took a taxi to the Nairobi CBD to Eureka club on Tom Mboya Street where they continued having a “great time.”

According to the women, the officer asked them for a threesome with them, a request to which they agreed. Unfortunately, at the time the officer had run out of cash.

Read also:

He, therefore, informed the women that he needed to withdraw more cash for the rest of the evening.

Gakuya took a cab requested by Afandi and went ahead to withdraw Ksh10,000 from an ATM, after which he returned to the bar.

Upon his return, he met the women together with a taxi driver and another man, who forced him to get into a vehicle with them.

After a few meters, the officer was ordered to surrender the Ksh10,000, his ATM cards together with their PIN numbers with a gun pointed at him.

Read also:

He was then driven towards Kenyatta National Hospital and forced to share a drink with the other car occupants which led to him blacking out.

He regained consciousness in Kileleshwa where he had been dumped. A boda boda rider took him home.

Consequently, the women headed to his counts and withdrew Ksh60,000 and immediately went for a shopping spree.

They are claimed to have headed to a supermarket in Donhm area where they bought high-end household electronics and expensive beddings amounting to Ksh384,000 which they paid for using Gakuya’s ATM card.

Read also:

Upon their arrest, Asendi confessed everything in a statement to the DCI, including hiring a lorry to ferry the items to their homes, and even how they shared the money.

They were charged on Monday with administering stupefying drugs to Gakuya with intent to commit a felony.

Additionally, the Taxi driver Patrick Kihara Munyinyi was also charged with theft.

They all denied the charges and were released on Ksh300,000 cash bail.

However, the fourth man, an accomplice, has not been found because he was not identified from CCTV footage at ATMs or a supermarket where the women went shopping.

The detectives are currently hunting him down.

The trial of the trio starts on September 25.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu