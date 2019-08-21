Government Orders Closure Of Bars By 5PM During Census

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has ordered closure of all bars for the smooth running of the census exercise.

Matiang’i wants all bars to remain closed on Saturday and Sunday by 5pm. He has also asked the police to implement the directive.

Lodgings will however remain open during the period, government spokesman Cyrus Oguna has said.

Earlier on, all police officers were recalled from leave to facilitate the week long exercise that starts on Saturday.

“Please note that you are all directed to ensure that all officers on leave are asked to report back to their duty stations by Thursday, August 22.

Officers will be informed on when to resume or take their leave at a later date,” Japhet Koome said in a statement.

This will be Kenya’s sixth national census since independence and it is meant to gather reliable and detailed data on the size and distribution of the population in the country.

It will also be the first to recognize the intersex population.

According to Senator for Persons with Disabilities Isaac Mwaura, this will help end stigma and recognize the rights of intersex people who face challenges in accessing healthcare and education.

The one week survey will involve 138,572 enumerators, 22,268 content supervisors and 2,467 ICT supervisors.

The exercise will end on August 31.

