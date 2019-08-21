KNUT Council Gives Sossion One Week To Resign Or Be Kicked Out

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) National Executive Council has now given its embattled secretary-general Willison Sossion a seven-day ultimatum to resign or be forcefully dismissed.

The decision was arrived at during a Tuesday night meeting that was convened to determine on the suitability of Sossion to continue leading the union.

According to reports, the meeting was disrupted for a while by a group of rowdy youths who were later dispersed by the police.

Last month, the Labour Court upheld the Teacher’s Service Commission decision to deregister Sossion who is also a nominated member of parliament.

In the ruling delivered on July 26, the court ruled that a suit challenging the deregistration lacked merit.

Sossion, who was deregistered as a teacher in January last year, had urged the court to quash TSC’s decision which he termed unfair and unlawful. He told the court the decision breached the TSC Act.

The TSC has initially drafted a letter to Sossion and KUPPET chairman Omboko Milemba, informing them that they were no longer teachers due to their political positions.

TSC chief Nancy Macharia noted: “The commission has decided to terminate your services as a teacher with effect from January 15, 2018. It has been noted that you were nominated as a Member of Parliament yet the Commission has not received your resignation or retirement letter.”

Sossion, however, hit back at the union’s officials.

He noted that the TSC-Ke organizing secretary Charles Mukhwaya had no powers to suspend him in August 2018.

In his defence, Mukhwaya stated that National Executive Board held a meeting and reviewed administrative actions relating to gross misconduct by Sossion.

“Pursuant to the constitution of the Trade Unions Congress of Kenya, and your failure to respond to allegations of gross misconduct, the National Executive Board through a unanimous decision resolved to suspend you as secretary-general with immediate effect,” Mukhwaya claimed in his letter.

