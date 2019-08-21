Kitany Spills Beans On Footing ‘Broke’ Senator Linturi’s Bills

Maryanne Kitany, the estranged wife of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, has now revealed that she spent huge sums of money to clear Linturi’s rent arrears.

The former Chief of Staff at the Deputy President William Ruto’s office continued to testify over the disputed marriage that Linturi has disowned.

According to the 45-year-old, the politician used to have rent arrears, which she says, is the reason she accommodated him in her house.

“Mithika used to have rent arrears. At some point I gave him Sh200,000 for rent,” said Kitany.

Kitany, further, stated that before they were officially married, Linturi told her that he had divorced his three other spouses; Susan Gacheri Kimani, Mercy Kaimenyi and Hellen Mumbi Kariuki.

“I came in as the fourth wife” she said.

The court heard how the two began the construction of their Ksh36 million house in Meru in 2016.

“The chunk of that money was from my pocket…I gave Ksh. 26million. I gave out that money because we had agreed to stay together as husband and wife…,” she said.

On Tuesday, Kitany testified that the two became lovers while on a getaway in Naivasha in 2014.

She told the court that she took Linturi to Naivasha to block him from tabling a motion against the impeachment of then Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru.

“We were in Sopa lodges … parliament was going on …our relationship started going because the public felt that I had given him money to sponsor the motion,” she said.

She said Naivasha getaway decision was a well-calculated move that was planned by a team from the DP’s office to save Waiguru from the planned impeachment.

On Wednesday, she disclosed that after the Naivasha meeting the two became inseparable and even took all their six children for a bonding trip in Zanzibar.

“It was an agreement that they be taken to Zanzibar for two weeks …. After the trip the children came straight to my house…The purpose was for them to bond because we were planning to start a life together,” she disclosed.

The court also heard that in December 2014, the couple travelled to Australia to have all the children study together at a cost of Ksh. 11million, which she paid.

In June 2015, the two took a one year lease in Runda to enable them to accommodate their six children as they construct and renovate the house in Meru.

The two have been embroiled in a bitter divorce which saw Linturi receive an injunction not to remove Kitany from their Runda home.

The court proceedings are underway

