Rapper Khaligraph Jones’s Girlfriend Georgina Wants Five More Children

Rapper Khaligraph Jones’ baby mama Georgina Muteti has managed to stay away from the limelight but is now on Instagram and laying bear her life. Some aspects at least.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of one revealed some intricate details about her life.

First, Georgina is a good swimmer who in 2012 represented Loreto Convent in the National Beach Lifesaving Competition. She was in first place.

Raised in the coastal region, Georgina has four siblings and is too looking to have at least four more children.

Georgina has in the past been forced to defend Papa Jones and how she chooses to dress her daughter, Amali Jones Ouko.

She was criticized for dressing her then two month old baby in blue. But the feisty Georgina told off critics saying, “Y’all fr gotta start minding your business fr fr. Ati why do I dress my child in blue clothes! First of all, she is my daughter and she finna wear what I want her to wear! Two, she will wear every colour ever invented. Three, who said blue should only be for boys.”

At some point she also told off Jones’ ex girlfriend Miss Cashy who then claimed that the rapper had physically abused her.

“Immaturity at its finest. Be careful of the lies you choose to tell, they might just turn on you to spite. The only way you can make yourself relevant is by using his name. Pity. A barking dog never bites.”

