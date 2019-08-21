DPP Orders Arrest Of Keroche Breweries Owners Tabitha and Joseph Over Ksh14 Billion Tax Fraud

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of Keroche Breweries directors Tabitha and Joseph Karanja over tax fraud.

DPP has ordered that the two be arraigned in court over Ksh14.45 billion tax evasion.

According to Haji, investigations into the company have revealed that they have been found guilty of 10 counts of tax fraud.

It is noted that in an inquiry file submitted by the KRA commissioner-general, Keroche Breweries was found culpable of having evaded payment of tax talling Ksh14,451,836,375.

KRA has revealed that the company has been evading payment of Ksh12.34 billion VAT.

Furthermore, Keroche has been accused of evading payment of exercise duty amounting to Ksh2.1 billion for stamps, Crescent Vodka among other products.

The two are therefore expected to be arraigned in court.

