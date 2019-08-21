KBS Now Faults Police For Rampant Theft Cases In Their Buses

The Kenya Bus Service Management has now faulted the police for not taking action over the rampant number of theft cases reported inside their fleet buses.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the KBS Management lamented that despite reporting the cases of pickpockets who rob passengers in their buses to police, no action has been taken.

KBS Management highlighted: ” We have reported this issue of pick pockets operating on PSV over and over to the security agents including the one that Miriam is talking about. We have written several letters to the police raising these issues but nothing has been done so far.”

Their statement comes a day after their customers complained that part of their crew is always colluding with criminals who rob them.

With the most recent incident having been reported on Sunday afternoon in one of their buses along Ngong Road.

One Miriam Wanda took to social media to complain about how another female passenger was robbed by four men in one of the buses registration number KBZ 997Z.

Ms Wanda, in her tweet, claimed that she witnessed how the conductor allowed four men to enter the bus and steal a phone from a young lady.

The management later said that they have summoned the crew members to record statements at their control room.

I just boarded a KBS bus heading to town from ngong road at about 1.30PM with license plate KBZ 997Z and just witnessed how the conductor allowed 4 men enter the bus and steal from a young lady her phone. Here is a short thread:

1/4@Ma3Route @DCI_Kenya @KenyaBusLtd pic.twitter.com/DuaJo686sj — Miriam Wanda (@miriamwanda) August 18, 2019

