Homa Bay Woman Detained In India Over Ksh1 Million Pending Medical Fee For Her One-Year-Old Son

A Kenyan from Homa Bay county has been detained in India over son’s Ksh1 million pending medical bills.

Lydia Achieng is claimed to have taken her son to the MIOT Center for Children’s Cardiac Care in India where her son underwent a specialized surgery.

Her one-year-old son underwent an operation to fill a hole in the toddler’s heart.

According to Achieng’s husband, Pacifica Onyango, the operation was fully sponsored by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) called HAWI.

However, two days after the child went through the operation, the NGO called him noting that they could not settle the medical bills as earlier promised.

Mr. Onyango, who is a social worker in Muhuru town, told Citizen that he has been sending his wife and their son Ksh.10,000 daily for their upkeep, expressing frustration that the pending bill keeps growing by the day.

He further stated that his wife and child are still detained at the facility until the Ksh.1 million bill is cleared.

