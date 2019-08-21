Governor Francis Kimemia Fires Four CECs At Midnight, Names Their Replacements

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has made an abrupt shift in his cabinet as he sacked four of his County Executive Committee Members.

The county chief announced their sacking through a press release some minutes to midnight on Tuesday.

The CECs relieved of their duties include Faith Mbugua (Education, Gender Affairs, Culture and Social Services), Rose Wamuiya (Industrialisation, Trade, and Cooperatives), Simon Ng’ang’a (Water, Environment and Natural Resources) and the embattled Kariuki Mbataru (Public Administration and ICT).

The statement highlighted: “I wish to notify the great people of Nyandarua County that I have made the following communication to the Hon. Speaker of the County Assembly. As the two-year contract term for my County Executive Committee members nears completion, and as we begin the new financial year, July 2019 to June 2020, it has become necessary to reinvigorate my transformation agenda through injection of new strategic competences for optimal performance and accountability to the citizenry.”

Consequently, he mentioned the nomination of Stephen Mwaura Njoroge to fill in the Department of Education, Gender Affairs, and Culture and Social Services.

Raphael Njui was nominated to replace Wamuiya in the Department of Industrialisation, Trade, and Cooperatives.

Charles Ndung’u Wachira, from Ndaragwa, takes over the Department of Water, Environment, Tourism and Natural Resources from Ng’ang’a while Ann Mary Gathigia, from Ol’Jororok, replaces Mbataru in the Department of Public Administration and ICT.

Noting that his nominations are pending the vetting of the individuals by the assembly for the new executives to take up their new offices.

Kimemia stated that CEC Youth, Sport, and Arts, Dominic Murani Ngugi will also serve in an acting capacity in the Department of Education, Gender Affairs, Culture and Social Services.

While Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries CEC James Karitu will serve as the acting executive in the Department of Industrialisation, Trade and Cooperatives.

Mary W. Mugwanja, the Finance, and Economic Development CEC will also double up as the Department of Public Administration and ICT head.

Department of Water, Environment, Tourism and Natural Resources will be under Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development CEC Lawrence Mukundi.

Kimemia requested: “I request the urgent vetting of County Executive Committee Members and County Public Service Board before recess to facilitate urgent appointment and service delivery.”

Additionally, Governor Kimemia revealed that he has also recommended that the nominees of the Chairperson, Members and the Secretary of the Nyandarua County Public Service Board will be forwarded to the County Assembly for an immediate vetting process.

