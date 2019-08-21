Diamond Praises Rayvanny Amid Wasafi Records Exit Claims (Video)

Tanzanian star Rayvanny has shot down rumours swirling about his exit from Diamond Platnumz owned Wasafi Records.

Speculations are rife that the Tetema hitmaker is planning to leave WCB after fellow star, Harmonize’s exit.

But according to Rayvanny, it is not yet time to leave the label that propelled him to fame.

A Wasafi radio presenter recently asked the BET Award winner if he has been thinking about being an independent artiste.

To this Rayvanny said, “No. Kwa saa hizi bado nahitaji kudeal na team yangu. Ingawa nina management yangu kama mimi, Manager wangu, ma bodyguard, Producer, yaani watu wangu ambao nafanya nao kazi ambao sometimes naweza kuwa nawapa mimi hela, Lakini Wasafi nawahitaji kwa nafasi kubwa sana.

Wao wanaplay part kubwa sana kwangu mimi. Nina miaka mitatu tu sahizi ,nikianza mbwembwe zakujidai ati nataka kufanya vitu vyangu najua nitakwama. So still nahitaji mawazo ya ofisi, na still nahitaji kufanya vitu vingi na ofisi.”

For now, Rayvanny does not feel the need to do things on his own, he divulged.

“Focus yangu ni kufanya kitu ambacho ni bora na haina haja kusema nataka kujisimamia mwenyewe,” he said.

Harmonize’s exit was not taken lightly with Platnumz heard saying that he (Harmonize) was a greedy artiste.

So dire has been the situation that the WCB chief executive praised Rayvanny on Instagram noting that he is a respectful and disciplined individual.

“InshaAllah, Mwenyez Mungu aendelee kukubariki VANNY BOY!… Nidhamu, Ubunifu Kujituma, kusali, Upendo na kuheshimu kila mtu ndio nguzo kuu kwenye Mafanikio ya Kudumu… 🙏🏼,” Platnumz wrote.

Harmonize is said to be venturing out on his own and likely to follow in his footsteps is Lava Lava.

Speaking to a local media, the Tuachane crooner said that a label dubbed “Bite Gang” is in the works.

