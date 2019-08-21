Blaze Launches E-sport Tournament, Winners To Walk Away With Ksh100,000

BLAZE by Safaricom has launched an e-sports tournament in partnership with Pro Series Gaming (PSG) and Standard Group, for youth aged between 18 and 26.

The tournament targets both casual and avid gamers across the country.

“People from all over the world are making a living out professional gaming, which is why we have introduced an e-sports Tournament, to affirm to the youth that you can commercialize whatever skills and talents you have. Our commitment is to support the youth in their journey to economic empowerment, however unconventional it may be,” said Michael Joseph, Safaricom CEO.

The e-sports tournament will consist of FIFA 19 and Tekken 7 knockouts running on Play Station 4 and will be broken down into 10 grassroots knockouts and 5 regional finals. At least 64 players will enter at each knockout round, which will happen the week of every BLAZE Be Your Own Boss (BYOB) Summit.

The regional finals will happen at the regional creation camps where champions from the knockouts will battle it out for the regional title and prize money.

A total of Ksh100,000 is up for grabs in each region with winners taking home Ksh50,000 second position Ksh30,000 and third position Ksh20,000.

In addition to the tournament, the gaming session will have gaming mentors such as Brian Diang’a alias Beast, who will speak on their journey to becoming professional gamers and share knowledge and opportunities in the gaming world. They will also advice aspiring gamers on what they need to do to be part of the eSports movement.

“Sports is one of the major events that define Kenyan culture. With the introduction of the BLAZE e-sports tournament, we want to provide a platform for our youth hone their talents talent and possibly earn a living from it,” said Mr Joseph.

