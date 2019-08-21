Bahati Apologizes To Wife Diana Marua For The Times He Made Her Cry

Gospel singer Kevin Bahati is the newest father in town and is also the most loving husband, on social media at least.

His wife, Diana Marua gave birth to their son, Majesty Bahati on Wednesday last week and with it came newly found love for her.

In a lengthy Instagram message, the Mama crooner appreciated his wife and apologized for the bad times.

“THIS QUEEN ❤️ May God Bless this Queen, My Wife @Diana_marua that Came Into My life Few Years ago. Thank you Babe for You’ve always got my Back. I Know I Over Dream and My Vision for Success Seem Impossible at Times but You’ve always been there to tell me Hubby You Can DO IT! Sorry for the times things are not perfect, The Times have Made you Cry.

But this is Just to tell you that On Earth You Come 1st❗ You’re the best thing that has ever happened in my Life. The Best Gift from Above. The Best Mum I can Have for my Kids…. Thank You for Giving Me Another One Mama #MAJESTY 👑 @MAJESTYBAHATI May You Live Long to See Our Grand Children IN JESUS NAME 🙏 (sic),” he wrote.

Diana might not be looking to have another child yet but her husband is already looking for baby number four.

“You will Finish me oooh!!! Ati @bahatikenya Still wants a Third Child after this Pregnancy, Someone support me by Commenting a big “NO” ,” Diana stated.

The couple is blessed with three kids; their adopted son Morgan, Heaven and Majesty.

