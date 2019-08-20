Kenyan Premier League Most Valuable Player Joash Onyango Pockets Ksh1 Million

The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Awards for the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League season went down last night at the Kenya National Museums.

The star of the day was Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango.

Nicknamed “Berlin Wall” due to his solid defending skills, the former Western Stima man walked home with two awards.

The biggest of them all was the most valuable player accolade.

He also bagged the defender of the season award.

For his troubled, the mean looking defender took home a cool Ksh1 million and 55′ LG smart TV.

Below is the full list of winners.

MVP: Joash Onyango -Gor Mahia

Golden Glove: Faruk Shikalo (Bandari), Justine Ndikumana (Sofapaka), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima);

Defender: Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Kelvin Wesonga (Sony Sugar), Brian Otieno (Bandari FC).

Midfielder: Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari FC), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United);

Golden Boot: Enosh Ochieng 20 goals (Ulinzi Stars), Allan Wanga 18 goals (Kakamega Homeboyz), Umaru Kasumba 17 goals (Sofapaka) .

New Young Player: David Majaka (Tusker FC), Jackson Dwang (Nzoia FC), Daniel Sakari (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Coach of the year: Hassan Oktay (Gor Mahia), Bernard Mwalala (Bandari FC) and John Baraza (Sofapaka).

