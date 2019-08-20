Spanish Woman Pleads Guilty To Illegal Possession Of Ivory Bangle, Fined Ksh1 Million

A 50-year-old Spanish woman, who was arrested on Monday, for illegally being in possession of an ivory bangle has been released after paying Ksh1 million fine.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS), Pich-Aguilera Maria, who was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on her way to Dar es Salaam, pleaded guilty to the charge of illegal possession of ivory weighing about 0.025g.

She was arraigned at the JKIA Law Court.

After paying the fine she was allowed to continue with her flight to Dar es Salaam.

“Maria paid Sh1 million fine and proceeded with her journey to Dar es Salaam. She had pleaded guilty to the charge of illegal possession of ivory and was fined Sh1 million or 12 months imprisonment in default, ” KWS wrote on Twitter.

