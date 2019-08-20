Former MP Reuben Ndolo Released On A Sh200,000 Cash Bail After Taking Plea

Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo was on Tuesday released on a Sh200,000 cash bail.

The ex legislator was charged with threatening to kill and creating disturbance at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Road alongside six others.

Ndolo did failed to appear before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku to take a plea after he apparently fell sick while in custody.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 by the police. He was allowed to seek medical attention at Nairobi West Hospital where he was diagnosed with high blood pressure.

The court on Monday heard that Ndolo and Daniel Otieno, who are the 1st and 2nd accused persons respectively, uttered words threatening to kill Rashid Hamid, director of Richland Properties Limited.

“Wewe mjinga wa Lamu, ukileta mchezo Nairobi tutakuua kwa kukudunga dunga visu, usilete ushago hapa Nairobi si kwenu, rudi Lamu na tutahakikisha tumekuuwa,” the court was told.

Other accused persons; George Otieno, Cyrus Nyamboga, Benard Ochieng, Dick Otieno and Hassan Dima. They were charged with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

All the accused persons present denied the charges.

The second accused person was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh300,000 with a surety of similar amount.

The 3rd to the 7th accused persons were released on a cash bail of Ksh.30,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh.50,000.

