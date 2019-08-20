in SPORTS

Obama’s Basketball Shirt Fetches Ksh12.3 Million In Auction

A basketball shirt belonging to the former US president Barack Obama fetched Ksh12.3 million in a Dallas auction on Monday.

According to Heritage Auctions, Obama wore the number 23 jersey during his senior years at Punahou High School in Hawaii.

The jersey was valued at Ksh10 million before the hammer fell.

Obama is a renowned Basketball fan and played the game for leisure even during his presidency at the White House.

Bonface Osano

