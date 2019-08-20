Senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s Father Ordained As Church Reverend (Photos)

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has applauded his father after he was ordained to become a church reverend.

Sharing his congratulatory message to his father, Senator Murkomen described Johana Murkomen Kanda as a man of “…faith, hope and immense resilience. ”

According to the legislator, his father has been preaching to the residents of Trans Nzoi and the upper parts of Marakwet West since the early 1970s.

He was later appointed as a Catechist by Father Reinhard, who was in charge of Embobut Catholic Church.

Murkomen narrated: “Dad was appointed as a Catechist by Father Reinhard, a German-born priest who was in charge of Embobut Catholic Church. Dad served diligently.

“His communication skills were enhanced because they had to understand each other with the Mzungu Priest. It was Father Reinhard who first Baptist me as a child and he truly loved my family,” he stated.

Mr Kanda was ordained as a reverend of the African Independent Church after serving as a Lay Pastor since 1984 after he joined from the Seventh Day Adventist which he had migrated to from the Catholic Church.

Additionally, the majority leader revealed that the journey has not been a smooth ride for his father who had to enrol through adult school for him to be allowed to join a theological college.

Murkomen mentioned: “In the late 1980s, Dad opted for homeschooling. He engaged a teacher to help him read and understand English. I knew it well because when we started our primary education, dad was also busy schooling himself. By mid-1990s Dad’s Kiswahili and English proficiency had improved tremendously.”

He would later enrol at the Kapsowar School of Theology where he graduated in 2015 with a Diploma in Theology and Pastoral Ministry, from whence he was licenced to serve as a Pastor.

“We celebrate you dad. We celebrate your resolute and tenacity. Thank you for not just investing in church but also investing God’s word in your family,” Murkomen concluded.

