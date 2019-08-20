Kenyans Should Be Fed Up With Ruto And Raila – Kalonzo Musyoka (Audio)

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has now come out to express his views about 2022 Presidential succession politics, accusing Kenyans and the media of creating a picture of a two-horse race contest between Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto.

In an audio circulating online, Mr Musyoka says that Kenyans must be fed up with the duo, or else ‘theft will be the order of the day’.

“Naona leo Ruto anaambia Raila ukishindwa in 2022 kubali. Kwani Kenya ni ya Raila na Ruto wawili? You know people must be fed up now. Mara wanasema it’s not campaign time… honestly kama hampatwi na hasira, there is such a thing as righteous anger, and if you do not have that righteous anger tutazidi kuibiwa kila kitu (Today I see Ruto telling Raila if you are defeated in 2022 accept. Does Kenya belong to Raila and Ruto? People must be fed up. They also say it’s not campaign time… honestly if you do not get angry… there is such a thing as righteous anger, and if you do not have that righteous anger, we’ll be stolen from everything),” angry Kalonzo said.

Ruto on Sunday declared that he’s ready to face opposition chief Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential race.

Speaking during a prayer service in Meru County, the DP, however, challenged the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader to come out clean that he would accept defeat the in the election.

“I have heard that he has announced that he wants to compete with me in 2022. I do not have a problem competing with him, but he must first tell and assure Kenyans that in case of a defeat, he will accept the decision of the Kenyan voters,” said Dr Ruto.

He went on, “Let him first tell the country that in case of defeat, he will not cause chaos.”

The DP, however, maintained that for now, his focus is on delivering the jubilee development agenda.

This followed media reports that Raila had declared that he would be in the ballot in 2022, and that the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was a change of tact.

However, ODM dismissed the reports, calling them a creation of the media.

He said the local daily twisted his calls for grassroots elections in the Orange party to link him to the 2022 presidential race.

“Odinga does not believe that three years into an election expected in 2022, the media should prioritize who is running, who is ahead, who is behind, who is going to win, what are the odds and who will lose,” read the statement by his spokesman Dennis Onyango.

In the statement, Odinga, however, neither denied nor confirmed, that he’ll be on the ballot come 2022.

