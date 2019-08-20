Kenyan Man Who Was To Be Deported A Decade Ago, Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison After Stealing Ksh55 Million From A Jewelry Shop In England

A Kenyan man who was to be deported 10 years ago from England has been sentenced to 13-years in prison following a second robbery he did.

Victor Okumu, is reported to have been issued with deportation notice following his first arrest after he had robbed a woman at gunpoint in her own home.

At the time, he was given the notice following a 13-year-sentence for robbing the victim in 2009.

However, Okumu remained in the country after his release on March 2014.

Five years later, Okumu carried another robbery, this time at a jewelry store in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, England.

According to CCTV camera footage, Okumu was seen storming the shop wearing a helmet and a blue suit, where he then forced the staff to hand over the Kssh55 million in jewelry.

He is reported to have hurt a female shop worker who suffered a deep knife cut on her hand that required surgery.

Appearing before the court, detectives who reviewed the CCTV footage noted that Okumu had done a reconnaissance of the premises over an eight-month period before he carried out the robbery.

He was identified from the footage as well as is mentioned to have left some DNA at the crime scene.

Additionally, the detectives found Whatsapp conversations where he was trying to sell off the jewelry.

Consequently, he was arrested five days later at a hotel in Fareham, Hampshire on the morning of March 16.

Acting Detective Inspector Matthew Wilkinson of North Yorkshire Police stated: “This was a professionally executed and violent robbery which was a truly terrifying ordeal for both the staff members involved and the members of the public who were in close proximity to the jewelers as it took place.”

Okumu has now been jailed for ten years and six months after admitting the robbery.

