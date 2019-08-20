Josephine Kabura, 10 Others Charged Afresh With Ksh791 Million Money Laundering

The National Youth Service (NYS) scandal suspect Josephine Kabura has been charged afresh with Ksh791 million money laundering.

Kabura, the woman at the center of NYS 1, has been charged alongside 10 others including businessman Ben Gethi.

The new charges come after Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to charge her for lying under oath.

Waiguru recommended for her arrest after the EACC established that the affidavit that Kabura presented during the initial investigations into the scandal was false.

At the time, October 2018, the Office of the Director of public prosecution stated that the alleged hairdresser should be investigated more to try and establish the truth behind why she implicated the Kirinyaga governor in the scandal, which cost her a position as Devolution cabinet secretary.

Supporting the DPP, the now Kirinyaga boss mentioned that she was glad that she had been vindicated from the NYS scandal.

In the affidavit, Kabura had stated that she met the former CS while working at KDN and they became good friends, claims that Waiguru vehemently denied.

Josephine Kabura claimed that Waiguru introduced her to a number of people who were to be of assistance in the processing of tenders and payments for the goods supplied and services rendered by her companies to the NYS.

