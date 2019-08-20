J Blessing Tells How Son Died Moments After Saying A Prayer For Him

Video director Jibril Blessing has finally spoken about the death of his six month old son, Kyle, four years ago.

J Blessing had a son with singer and actress Chantelle, who died a few weeks after being immunized.

“When he was sick, he was given an immunization injection and a few weeks later, he died,” J Blessing recounted.

Speaking to Word Is, the super director who formerly worked with Churchill Show, said that he was certain that God would heal his son.

At the time, he was going through a rough patch but made time to talk to God about his son’s health.

“During that time I was going through a lot in life, and I remember when doctors talked to us about his health status, I was like, I’m sure God is going to heal him,” he said.

Later, he went home and said a prayer for his son only to receive a phone call from hospital. Kyle was dead.

“I went home that night and prayed. Around 8am, I told God, ‘Please heal my son’,” he said, adding, “Five minutes after the prayer, I got a call from the hospital that my son had died.”

Following the death of their son, he and Chantelle ended their five year engagement. But according to the singer, Kyle’s death was not to blame for the split.

“Those who keep on saying that these differences came from the issue on our baby I would say you’d better be sensitive about such matters. That is a sleeping angel. Allow our son to rest,” she told the Pulse.

The two have since moved on with rumours swirling around of J Blessing dating and siring a child with Avril Nyambura.

They too have denied these claims.

