“We Did Not Bribe Our Way Out”, Senator Isaac Mwaura Says On Arrest Of Wife

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has said that due process was followed before his wife, Nelius Mukami, was set free after she was arrested on Monday evening over traffic offences.

Mukami was arraigned before Milimani Traffic Court magistrate Electer Rianyi where she was charged with two counts of traffic offences — driving a car without insurance and without a valid license at Globe Cinema, Nairobi.

On the charge of driving with an expired insurance cover, she was fined Ksh20, 000, or a four-month jail term.

On the second account, Mukami was fined Ksh1, 000, or serve a one-month prison sentence.

Mukami while pleading guilty told the Court that she forgot her driving licence at home.

According to Mwaura, who went to Milimani courts to bail his wife out, the family decided to follow the country’s legal procedures as opposed to “bribing their way out of court”.

“For those who are asking, yes indeed my wife was arrested for a traffic offence today. We chose to follow the due process of the law rather than bribe our way out of court, ” part of Mwaura’s Facebook post reads.

He further, mentioned that no one is above the law.

“Laws must apply evenly. Kenya will change for the better when our judicial system treats each and every Kenyan equally, not favouring the rich, people in power or those close to them.

“That way, govt will collect even more revenue like the fine that we paid today and not go borrowing. It’s called the virtuous circle rather than the vicious circle, the essence of the rule of law, not of the jungle, ” he said.



