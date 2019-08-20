Nandi Senator Cherargei Arrested Over Incitement Remarks

There was a heavy police presence at the home of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei’s Eldoret home before his arrest.

Happening Now: Police surround the house of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday summoned the legislator over incitement remarks made at the funeral of the late teacher Dominic Kiptoo Choge at Lelwak in O’lessos.

Cherargei’s remarks are believed to be inciteful. In a viral video, the lawmaker says that DP William Ruto’s supporters are “marking and profiling” those criticizing him.

He warned that when the time comes they will “deal with” Ruto’s opponents.

“Those who are fighting the Deputy President, we (sic) are profiling you … if you fight [the] DP you’re fighting us. Don’t think he doesn’t have supporters. As his supporters if you continue fighting the DP we are marking you and profiling you. When the time comes we will deal with you. Even the DP has supporters and should be respected,” said Cherargei.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei summoned by DCI to explain remarks that DP Ruto's team is profiling those opposed to his presidential candidature.

He is supposed to present himself at the DCI offices in Kapsabet to shed light on utterances on or before Wednesday, August 21, according to Rahamad Wasilwa, a detective from the Criminal Investigation department who is investigating the case.

The senator confirmed receiving the summons and said he will appear before the police in Nandi tomorrow (Tuesday).

