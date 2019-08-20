Francis Kimanzi Unveiled As New Harambee Stars Coach (Photos)

Football Kenya Federation has unveiled the immediate former Harambee Stars Assistant Coach and Mathare United Head Coach, Francis Kimanzi, as Sebastian Migné’s successor.
Other member of his all-Kenyan bench include: KCB’s Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno (Asst. Coach), AFC Leopards’s Lawrence Webo (GK Coach), and the former Mathare United goalkeeper, currently Tusker FC’s Fitness Coach, Mr Enos Karani.
