in SPORTS

Francis Kimanzi Unveiled As New Harambee Stars Coach (Photos)

99 Views

francis kimanzi
Francis Kimanzi Unveiled As Harambee Stars Coach. [Courtesy]

Football Kenya Federation has unveiled the immediate former Harambee Stars Assistant Coach and Mathare United Head Coach, Francis Kimanzi, as Sebastian Migné’s successor.

Other member of his all-Kenyan bench include: KCB’s Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno (Asst. Coach), AFC Leopards’s Lawrence Webo (GK Coach), and the former Mathare United goalkeeper, currently Tusker FC’s Fitness Coach, Mr Enos Karani.

Read: FKF, Harambee Stars Coach Sebastien Migné Reach Consensus

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Al Shabaab Militants Attack Village In Mandera, One Shot, Officer Goes Missing
john de' mathew

Autopsy Report Shows De’ Mathew Died Due To Severe Internal Injuries