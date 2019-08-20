Autopsy Report Shows De’ Mathew Died Due To Severe Internal Injuries

Benga musician John Ng’ang’a alias John De’ Mathew suffered severe internal injuries. An autopsy report has revealed.

According to the chairperson of the burial committee, Mr Muheria Kariuki, his fractured ribs damaged the liver and pancreas.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of the death was due to chest and abdominal injuries due to blunt force trauma consistent with road traffic accident,” a postmortem report signed by pathologist Dorothy Njeru reads in part.

De’ Mathew also known as Ithe wa Ciku was involved in an accident on Sunday night in Thika near Blue Post Hotel.

Witnesses say that his car rammed into a lorry.

The iconic Kikuyu musician was then rushed to Thika Nursing Home where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to his family, the father of seven will be laid to rest on Saturday at Mukurwe Village.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned the deceased as a gifted musician who nurtured young talent.

“As a nation, we were privileged to have had such a brilliant artiste who played a big role in promoting our African cultural heritage through his music. Indeed, we have lost an icon in the music industry. De’ Mathew championed and played a big role in preserving our cultural heritage,” the President said.

Deputy President William Ruto on his part described the Kikuyu singer as an “artistic, sociable and an eloquent performer” whose lyrics “carried undertones of societal ills, including alcoholism and promoting peace and cohesion in society.”

“Deep condolences to the family, friends and fans of renowned musician John De’ Mathew. He used his talent to teach us life lessons and convey socio-economic and cultural messages, especially to the youth,” Ruto said.

De‘ Mathew is arguably the King of Kikuyu music following the death of John Kamaru, in 2018.

It is reported that he had 50 albums under his name.

