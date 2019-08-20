Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei Freed On Personal Bond

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has been freed on a personal (free) bond hours after he was arrested over alleged incitement remarks on Deputy President William Ruto critics.

Cherargei was arrested On Tuesday morning at his home in Elgon View Estate, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and taken to Kisumu where he recorded statements.

Speaking after his release, the senator said he’ll give the DCI time to carry out their investigations.

“Let us give them time to meditate on the meaning of kushughulikia because the word has a lot of meaning, ” said Cherargei.

Read: Nandi Senator Cherargei Arrested Over Incitement Remarks

Let us give DCI time to do their work ~ Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei in #Kisumu#Tutawashughulikia pic.twitter.com/5kqPEZkbYH — Robin Njogu (@robinnjogu) August 20, 2019

The arrest came hours after the DCI summoned the senator over the remarks made at the funeral of the late teacher Dominic Kiptoo Choge at Lelwak in O’lessos.

In a video that has since gone viral, Cherargei warned that when the time comes they would “deal with” the DP’s opponents.

“Those who are fighting the Deputy President, we (sic) are profiling you … if you fight [the] DP you’re fighting us. Don’t think he doesn’t have supporters. As his supporters if you continue fighting the DP we are marking you and profiling you. When the time comes we will deal with you. Even the DP has supporters and should be respected,” said Cherargei.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu